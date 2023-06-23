Warne plotting Rotherham United raid with Derby County reportedly in talks to sign 31-year-old

Derby County boss Paul Warne is looking to raid former club Rotherham United for striker Washington, 31, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Millers.

Washington was brought to Rotherham by Warne at the end of the 2021/22 season and the 37-cap Northern Ireland international went on to feature 35 times in the Championship last season, scoring five goals.

Now though, Football Insider are saying that Warne’s Derby County are ‘in talks to sign’ Washington, with the Rams viewing the striker as a potential replacement for David McGoldrick who’s left for Notts County.

Washington began his career with St Ives Town in the non-league before getting his break with Newport County. Since, the robust striker has represented the likes of Peterborough United, QPR, Sheffield United, Hearts, Charlton Athletic, and now Rotherham.

His best career spell arguably came at Charlton between 2020 and 2022, with Washington scoring 22 goals in 76 total appearances, including 11 goals in both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 League One seasons.

Washington to Derby

Washington is certainly a proven striker in League One. He’s also done well for Rotherham United – despite not scoring a tonne of goals, he’s a player that adds a huge amount of energy and physicality to the front line, with his work-rate never questioned.

And he’s a player that Warne knows already, so it could be a smart move for the Rams and a favourable one for the player too.

Whether or not Rotherham would be willing to let him go remains to be seen, though. The Millers aren’t blessed with attacking options but they could fancy a sale given the fact that Washington is now in the final year of his deal.

This move could be an interesting one to watch unfold over the next week or so.