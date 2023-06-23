Striker on radar: Charlton Athletic linked with 4 potential new signings this month

Charlton Athletic have a big summer ahead as they prepare for the new League One season.

Charlton Athletic finished 10th in the table in the last campaign and will be aiming for the top six next time around.

Dean Holden’s side have been linked with a few players so far this month. Firstly, the Addicks are said to be admirers of Blackburn Rovers left-back Tayo Edun, according to Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop.

The 25-year-old struggles for game time at Ewood Park and made only eight league appearances last term. Prior to his move to Lancashire, he was a key player at Lincoln City in the third tier.

Charlton have apparently agreed a fee with Cheltenham Town for striker Alfie May, as per GloucestershireLive journalist Jon Palmer. The attacker has been the Robins’ main man over the past couple of years.

He joined them back in 2020 from Doncaster Rovers and has since fired in an impressive 67 goals in 165 games in all competitions.

Holden is ‘expected’ to be keen on a loan deal for Chelsea striker Mason Burstow in this transfer window, according to Witcoop. The club know all about the youngster after seeing him rise up through their academy ranks.

The 19-year-old played 26 games for the London club and scored six goals before he was lured to Stamford Bridge in 2022. However, he has emerged as a target again now and a loan switch could potentially be on the cards.

Finally, Charlton are said to be close to landing goalkeeper Harry Isted on a free transfer following his exit from Premier League new boys Luton Town, as per TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook. He spent last season on loan at Barnsley and helped the Tykes reach the play-off final at Wembley.