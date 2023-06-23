Southampton man verbally agrees to join Arsenal, Gunners will make approach after Declan Rice pursuit is concluded

Lavia, 19, has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs following Southampton’s relegation last month, including all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Earlier this week though, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal were in advancing talks to sign the Belgian this summer, with the Saints holding out for a record fee for the ex-Manchester City man.

And now, Football Insider are reporting that Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign Lavia this summer, after the player ‘verbally agreed to sign for them’.

The same report adds that Arsenal ‘will make an official approach for Lavia next month’, with the Gunners first hoping to wrap up the signing of West Ham’s Declan Rice.