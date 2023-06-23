Southampton eye star man: The 3 Sheffield Wednesday players linked with potential moves away this summer

Thursday’s fixture release has ramped up excitement among Sheffield Wednesday fans but with Darren Moore shockingly gone and no head of recruitment in place, there’s uncertainty over what could be next for the Owls.

Incomings will be necessary and a few players have been linked with moves away this summer. Of those said to be drawing interest from elsewhere, star forward Josh Windass is certainly the most notable name.

The 29-year-old notched 16 goals and seven assists for Wednesday across all competitions last season and Championship new boys Southampton are said to be admirers of his talents. They held an interest in the winter but it never came to fruition and at this stage, it has not been reported if the Saints have advanced their pursuit or if they plan to at any point.

Elsewhere, the only other rumoured exits are for players that are out of contract.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru‘s situation has been hotly speculated about for some time now and while Sheffield Wednesday’s retained list did not say he would definitely be leaving, the feeling among supporters has been that he’ll head for pastures new.

Rumours have ramped up in recent days and he’s reportedly been offered a three-year deal by Turkish side Hatayspor.

Last but not least, left-sided star Marvin Johnson has been mooted as a target for Ipswich Town.

The 32-year-old is another out of contract player and after three goals and 14 assists for the Owls last season, The Star claimed that he had been looked at as a potential target for the Tractor Boys.

However, the East Anglian Daily Times has since said that those claims are wide of the mark. It could still be that Johnson moves on though as he approaches the final days of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday.