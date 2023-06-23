Shrewsbury Town join Burton Albion in pursuit of Jamaica international, reporter claims

Shrewsbury Town have joined Burton Albion in the race for Wolves youngster Dexter Lembikisa, reports Darren Witcoop.

Shrewsbury Town are the latest League One side to be linked with a loan swoop for the Premier League full-back.

Lembikisa, who is 19-years-old, is now a Jamaica international and made his debut in March in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago.

Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop has now claimed on Twitter that the Shrews are interested in landing him this summer (see tweet below).

Shrewsbury have joined Burton in the battle to sign Dexter Lembikisa on loan next season. Alfie Pond also being considered by Shrewsbury. #Shrewsbury #stfc #salop #bafc #burtonalbion — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 23, 2023

Shrewsbury Town plotting signings

Shrewsbury remain without a manager following the departure of Steve Cotterill earlier this month. They have a big decision to make on who to bring in next as they prepare for another season in the third tier.

Signing Lembikisa would give them more competition and depth in defence next term. He would benefit from getting regular first-team football under his belt in the Football League.

The Filton-born man has been on the books at Molineux for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Midlands club. He has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

Lembikisa was handed his first professional contract back in 2021 and made his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup against Leeds United in November 2022. He has since made five more appearances for the senior team but his situation is up in the air at the moment amid links of a first loan switch away to gain some experience elsewhere.

Shrewsbury will have to see off potential competition from league rivals Burton if they are to land him. They finished three points above the Brewers in the last campaign and beat them in both home and away games.