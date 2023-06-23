Ryan Giles: Potential price tag and Wolves’ stance as Leicester City join transfer chase

Leicester City have joined the race to sign Wolves wing-back Ryan Giles this summer.

Giles, 23, spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Middlesbrough, featuring 47 times in Championship fixtures and racking up 11 assists – the joint-highest amount in the league last season.

He’s since returned to Wolves where he now faces an uncertain summer ahead. Middlesbrough are keen on a return for the Englishman and reports have suggested that he also has interest from around Europe.

Yesterday though, a report from TEAMtalk revealed that Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca is keen on signing Giles from Wolves this summer.

Wolves stance on Giles

TEAMtalk’s report seemed to suggest that Leicester want to sign Giles on a permanent deal this summer. And it’s also been reported separately that Wolves could be willing to offload Giles this summer.

Teesside Live say that Wolves ‘appear to be open’ to selling Giles this summer, providing that their valuation of the player is met.

Potential price tag

No price tag has been put on Giles’ head yet this summer. But Giles’ Wolves teammate Dion Sanderson is in a similar situation – he too has spent time out on loan in the past few seasons and he too has suitors, with reports having valued Sanderson at £2million this summer.

Giles then could fetch a fee in that area. But he’s a different player to Sanderson – Giles’ creative ability could prove more costly in the transfer market and with the likes of Middlesbrough and Leicester City both keen, Wolves could command a higher price as they know both teams could have money to spend this summer.

But it would be money well spent for Leicester – Giles is a talented player with a bright future ahead of him, and playing in a Maresca side that is likely to be attacking and fluid, Giles could really shine.