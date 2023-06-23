Nottingham Forest hold talks with Leicester City man as Reds expected to table formal bid, report claims

Nottingham Forest held preliminary talks with Leicester City striker Kalechi Iheanacho last week, with more talks planned for this week as the Reds step up their pursuit of the Nigerian international, according to reports.

Iheanacho, 26, joined Leicester City from Nottingham Forest in 2017. The Foxes paid a reported fee of £25million for the striker who’s since scored 55 goals in 206 total appearances for the club, with five of those goals coming in 28 Premier League appearances last time round.

Currently away on international duty with Nigeria where he scored in the 3-2 sin over Sierra Leone last Sunday, Iheanacho is now a reported target of Nottingham Forest’s.

An exclusive report from owngoalnigeria.com claims that talks between Iheanacho and Forest have ‘accelerated in recent days’, and that preliminary talks were held last week. The same report adds that ‘more talks will be held this week’ with Forest soon expected to table a formal bid upon agreeing personal terms with the Leicester front man.

Iheanacho on the move

Iheanacho has been a good player for Leicester over the years. He’s been with the club a long time and he’s scored a lot of goals for them, with some important ones down the line too, but now it looks like he could be ready for a new challenge.

He’s out of contract in 2024 and so now is perhaps the best time for the Foxes to make back some of that £25million they paid for him way back in 2017, though whether they can recoup most of that fee remains to be seen.

A move to Forest would be a good one for Iheanacho as it would mean he doesn’t have to relocate too far, and it would also give him a Premier League lifeline ahead of next season.

It seems like a move is progressing and we could see Iheanacho moving on in the coming days or weeks.