Leeds United man is high on Aston Villa’s summer wish list but club faces competition from PL sides

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is high up on Aston Villa’s list of summer transfer targets, reports The Athletic.

There’s a number of Leeds United players attracting Premier League following the Whites’ relegation last month, with Adams being one of them.

The USMNT man joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer and put in some impressive performances during his debut season in the Premier League, with a handful of sides now said to be interested including Brighton, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Nottingham Forest.

Now though, an emerging report from The Athletic says that Adams is a target for Aston Villa. Their report says that Villa have been tracking Adams ‘for some time’ and that he is ‘high on Villa’s list of targets this summer’.

Leeds paid a reported fee of £20million for Adams last summer and it’s been claimed that there’s a £30million relegation release clause in the midfielder’s contract, which runs out in 2027.

Adams to Villa

Villa are now just one of several teams to have taken an interest in Adams, but it’s perhaps good news for Leeds as they’ll likely be able to sell Adams this summer, with the player apparently not keen on playing in the Championship next time round.

And if this £30million release clause is true then it would see Leeds make a tidy little profit on the player, whilst also giving the potentially buying teams an exact figure of how much they’ll need to cough up to buy Adams this summer.

He certainly showed Premier League quality last time round and if Leeds can recoup some money from his sale then it could give whoever their next manager is a bit of spending money for this summer.