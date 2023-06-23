League One names on radar: Bristol City linked with 3 more potential signings this month after positive start to summer

Bristol City have made an impressive start to the summer transfer window, with Nigel Pearson’s side having made three permanent signings.

Rob Dickie and Ross McCrorie have both been signed by Bristol City form QPR and Aberdeen respectively, whilst Haydon Roberts has been snapped up on a free transfer after his Brighton contract came to an end.

And more look set to follow with the Robins making bids for Derby County and Republic of Ireland midfielder Jason Knight. John Percy revealed earlier this week that Bristol City have tried and failed with two bids for the 22-year-old, with the second coming in at £1.5million.

Percy says that Bristol City are getting closer to meeting Derby’s valuation, but the Robins now face competition from Ipswich Town.

Another League One midfielder on City’s radar is Jack Taylor. The Peterborough United man looks set to leave this summer and he’s another who Ipswich Town fancy, but recent reports have since revealed that the Tractor Boys are no longer in the running to sign him.

Football Insider claim that the Robins have taken an interest in Taylor, who scored nine and assisted six more from midfield last time round.

Lastly, Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath revealed last night that Wigan Athletic centre-back Jack Whatmough is catching the attention of several Championship clubs, including Bristol City, Coventry City, Preston North End, QPR and more.

McGrath tweeted:

Wigan centre-back Jack Whatmough could spark a scramble in the Championship on a free transfer. He can choose to leave his club after the non-payment of wages last season. QPR, Bristol City, Preston, Coventry and others have scouted him — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) June 22, 2023

Bristol City then really look to be giving it a go this summer. But it seems like thoughtful transfer planning – they’re not just throwing money at players like they have done in the past.

And if the club can also sell Alex Scott then Pearson could have some added funds for the transfer market – Bristol City could yet be dark horses in the race for promotion next season.