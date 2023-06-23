League One duo wanted and more: Watford linked with 4 potential new signings this month

Watford go into the new season under Valerien Ismael, with the former Barnsley and West Brom boss having arrived shortly after the conclusion of last season.

As ever, it’s an appointment that could go one of two ways for Watford. Ismael could be hit or miss with the fans but right now, there seems to be a slight sense of optimism that Ismael can prove himself to be one of the better managers of the Pozzo era.

And with the new season just a month-and-a-half away now, reports linking Watford with potential new signings have really started to heat up, with the Hornets having gotten their first summer signing over the line in Rhys Healey.

The striker joins on a free transfer after his release from Toulouse, with another striker linked with a summer move to Vicarage Road in Cho Gue-sung.

The South Korean front-man currently plays for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and has had interest from both Celtic and Rangers this summer, but The Athletic recently revealed that Watford are in talks to sign the 25-year-old along with Barnsley’s Callum Styles.

Styles spent last season on loan with Millwall but injury limited him to just 22 Championship outings for the Lions, who remain interested in a move for the Hungarian international. Styles played under Ismael at Barnsley but The Athletic say that a fee is yet to be agreed.

And earlier this month, Football Insider claimed that Watford were keen on CSKA Sofia winger Georgi Rusev. Their report claimed that Watford, as well as Championship rivals Ipswich Town and Norwich City are all keen on signing the 24-year-old this summer, though nothing has been said of the move since.

Lastly, The Athletic revealed this week that Watford are in advanced talks to sign Tom Ince from Reading – the winger scored nine goals for the Royals last season but couldn’t prevent his side from relegation, with reports (via Pink Un) claiming that Ince’s release clause stands at just £50,000.

Watford certainly have some irons in the fire then, and some exciting ones at that.