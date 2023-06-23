Free agents on radar and more: QPR linked with 4 potential signings this month

After a quiet start to the summer transfer window, it seems like QPR’s summer plans are starting to ramp up.

QPR and Gareth Ainsworth have plenty to do this summer. The R’s have a very light first-team squad as things stand, with no new signings yet to come through the door so far this summer.

But after a quiet last month or so, reports linking players with a move to Loftus Road have picked up, with an interesting recent one linking former R’s man Paul Smyth with a return to the club.

Smyth was with QPR between 2017 and 2021 but couldn’t make a lasting impression on the side. Since then, he’s spent two seasons with Leyton Orient, with the Northern Irishman scoring 10 goals in League Two last season as the O’s earned promotion.

Now set to become a free agent at the end of the month, West London Sport say that Smyth is a transfer target for QPR.

Smyth played under Ainsworth at Wycombe Wanderers for a brief spell, and so too did Dominic Gape who has also been linked with a move to QPR ahead of his contract expiry.

Gape played under Ainsworth at Wycombe for seven years and so he’s a player that the R’s boss knows very well, with journalist Darren Witcoop revealing earlier this month that Gape is being considered by QPR this summer.

Then yesterday, two new names emerged on QPR’s radar in Jack Whatmough and Morgan Fox.

Whatmough has just been relegated to League One with Wigan Athletic, but Mike McGrath says that a number of Championship sides are considering handing him a lifeline this summer with QPR one of them.

Meanwhile, reports credited QPR with an interest in Welsh defender Fox, who was let go by Stoke City at the end of last season.

So for QPR, free agent signings looks to be the priority right now. Expect the club to target some Premier League loans later in the window but for now, Ainsworth and co look to be eyeing up some deals in the free market.