Fabrizio Romano drops fresh James Maddison update with Tottenham and Newcastle United still locked in battle for Leicester City man

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham Hotspur are ‘still working hard’ on signing Leicester City’s James Maddison, with Spurs preparing an approach for the England man.

Maddison’s name hasn’t been too far from a transfer headlines since Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League last month.

The 26-year-old is being closely linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, with both teams having held the spotlight in the race for Maddison’s signature this summer.

But the latest from Romano could suggest that Spurs are now pushing back ahead of Newcastle in the race for Maddison. Romano has revealed on Twitter this morning that Spurs are still working on a deal for the Foxes man, and that the Londoners are ‘preparing an approach to Leicester’ with new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou having ‘approved’ Maddison as a key target.

Not just new centre back as priority. Tottenham are still working hard on James Maddison deal as they plan to insist in the next days despite Newcastle being in the mix. ⚪️ #THFC Spurs preparing an approach to Leicester as Ange Postecoglou has approved Maddison as key target. pic.twitter.com/ZIIxnr7yYD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

The saga continues

There’s been a lot of back and forth in the race for Maddison. At one point it seemed like Newcastle were in front then the next, it’s Spurs.

But it seems almost certain that Maddison leaves for one of Newcastle or Spurs this summer – it seemingly depends on who puts more money on the table.

Leicester seem pretty adamant on claiming as close to £60million for the player this summer and that could be the decisive factor in where he ends up.

Spurs look unlikely to pay that much and Newcastle are already reported to be unwilling to exceed £50million for Maddison, so something has to budge at some point.

But the race for Maddison has been heating up for some time now and expect it to continue to do so over the coming days and weeks.