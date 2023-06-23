Colchester United see bid accepted for Swindon Town man, report claims

Swindon Town have accepted a bid from Colchester United for versatile defender Ellis Iandolo, as per a report from The Real EFL.

Iandolo has been with Swindon Town for almost eight years. He signed back in 2015 form Maidstone United and since then, he’s worked his way through the ranks and become a first-team regular at the County Ground.

Across all competitions, the 25-year-old has played 172 overall, with 26 of those outings coming in the 2022/23 campaign.

Now though, reports have claimed that Iandolo could be on the move this summer.

The Real EFL reports that League Two rivals Colchester United have seen an offer for the defender accepted by Swindon Town. The U’s are managed by ex-Town boss Ben Garner and he’ll be hoping to push them up the table next season after guiding them away from safety.

A deal for Iandolo would bring in a familiar face who already knows how Garner works and what his tactical demands are. He would also provide some valuable versatility, offering his services anywhere on the left-hand side or in central midfield.

A smart signing?

A swoop for Iandolo isn’t going to set the world alight but it would make for smart business for Garner and Colchester United.

He’d offer valuable versatility on the left, playing as a full-back, wing-back or even left-sided centre-back. His ability to move into midfield shows his on-ball talents well too. Iandolo brings a vast amount of EFL experience for someone who is still only 25 and as highlighted before, he wouldn’t need much time to re-familiarise with Garner’s methods.

From Swindon’s perspective, they’d be losing a useful squad member but given that his current contract is up at the end of next season, this move offers them a chance to cash in before potentially offloading him for nothing this time next year.