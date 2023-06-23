Charlton Athletic set to seal free transfer swoop for recent Barnsley loan star

Charlton Athletic are set to sign Harry Isted following his departure from Luton Town, according to reporter Alex Crook.

Isted spent the second half of last season on loan with Barnsley. He had been struggling for game time with parent club Luton Town and after making the move to Oakwell, the 26-year-old certainly took his chance to impress.

He managed nine clean sheets in 22 games for the Tykes, putting in an inspired performance in the play-off final before being beaten by Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass at the death.

Talks have taken place over a permanent return to Barnsley but now, it has been claimed he’s heading for Charlton Athletic.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook has said on Twitter that Isted is poised to join the Addicks on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract with newly-promoted Luton. He’s leaving the Hatters at the end of this month, bringing an end to his six-year stay with the club.

A strong addition

A move for Isted would give Dean Holden two strong options in between the sticks looking ahead to the new League One season. Ashley Maynard-Brewer made the no.1 shirt his own during Joe Wollacott’s injury and thoroughly impressed when given his long-awaited chance.

Adding Isted to the ranks will only increase the competition for the starting spot, hopefully helping get the best out of both players.

It could also spell the end of Wollacott’s time at The Valley. Scottish Premiership side Hibernian have been credited with interest and after the Ghanaian lost his place in the side to Maynard-Brewer, a move away could be best for him in his search for more game time.

The Isted update will come as a blow to Barnsley, but Charlton will be hoping to get this impressive deal over the line.