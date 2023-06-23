Charlton Athletic man emerges on the radar of Hibernian

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has emerged on the radar of Hibernian, as reported by the Daily Record.

Charlton Athletic have a decision to make on the future of the goalkeeper as they prepare for another season in League One.

Wollacott, who is 26-years-old, is a Ghana international with 11 caps under his belt but missed out on their squad for the World Cup in Qatar last winter.

The Daily Record claim former Bristol City and Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is keen to lure the stopper up to Edinburgh this summer.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton Athletic man attracting interest

Charlton would need to bring in a new goalkeeper if they decide to cash in one of their options in that department in the near future. Big things are expected from the Australian Ashley Maynard-Brewer in the next campaign.

Hibs are in the Europa Conference League so moving to Easter Road meaning Wollacott could potentially have the chance to play in Europe if he ends up moving up to Scotland. They play either Vikingur Gøta and Inter Club d’Escaldes in their first qualifying round.

Wollacott rose up through the academy ranks at Bristol City but never made a senior appearance for the Robins, despite being a regular for them at various youth levels. Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Weymouth, Bath City, Truro City, Forest Green Rovers and Swindon Town.

The latter then snapped him up on a permanent basis and he spent a single season at the County Ground, making 39 appearances in all competitions, before switching to Charlton.

He has since played 20 games for the Addicks, 16 of which have come in the league, but his future is up in the air at the moment with Hibs now linked with a swoop.