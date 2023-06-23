Championship duo battling Nottingham Forest and Luton Town for free agent goalkeeper

Nottingham Forest and Luton Town are facing competition from an unnamed Championship duo for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, as per talkSPORT.

36-year-old shot-stopper Begovic will become a free agent at the end of this month when his Everton contract officially expires.

It means he’ll be free to join a new club for nothing, bringing his vast experience and pedigree with him. It has emerged that he’s got a fair few potential suitors too, with talkSPORT reporting the latest.

They state that Premier League duo Nottingham Forest and Luton Town are both keen on bolstering their goalkeeping options with a free transfer swoop for Begovic. Not only that though, but there are two unnamed Championship clubs offering competition for his signature.

It remains to be seen just who those sides are though as the Bosnian ‘keeper weighs up his next move.

He leaves Everton after two years, making 10 appearances for the Toffees across all competitions.

A valuable Championship asset?

The role he plays in the Championship would of course be dependent on just who he joins but despite the fact he’s in the latter years of his career, Begovic could still be of great value in the second-tier. A player of Begovic’s experience beings leadership, be it by being a vocal figure or leading by example.

As a goalkeeper with over 250 Premier League appearances, he’d be a great role model for the young goalkeepers at a Championship side and could still do a job in between the sticks as a starting player.

In his previous time in the second-tier, Begovic played 51 times overall. He conceded only 48 times along the way, keeping 17 clean sheets. His first stint in the Championship came on loan with Ipswich Town back in the 2009/10 season, then returning to the division in Bournemouth’s 2020/21 campaign.