Championship club join Portsmouth in fight for 12-goal midfielder

Portsmouth have been joined by Preston North End in the race for Accrington Stanley midfielder Tommy Leigh, as per The News.

23-year-old Leigh caught the eye amid Accrington Stanley’s struggles last season. Playing as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or striker, he chipped in with 12 goals and four assists in 50 games across all competitions.

It marked his best season in the EFL since signing from non-league side Bognor Regis in 2021 but he wasn’t able to keep John Coleman’s side in League One.

His form and Stanley’s relegation has seen him draw interest. Portsmouth have been heavily linked with Leigh, who spent time in their academy and was born in the city.

However, The News now reports that Preston North End have entered the race for his services.

Previous reports from the same outlet have said Stanley will demand £200,000 for Leigh, presenting a good chance for sides to snap up a versatile, goalscoring midfielder on a pretty cheap deal.

A fight for Leigh?

With Preston now alongside Portsmouth in the race for Leigh’s services, it will be interesting to see who moves first in terms of lodging a concrete bid for his services. Accrington’s relegation means a sale feels likely but the increased competition for his services could end up driving up the price a bit.

He looks like a good fit for Portsmouth in their hunt for a goalscoring midfielder and as a former academy player and hometown player, there’s a sentiment behind that move too.

A switch to Preston presents a big step up though and that could prove intriguing to a player who was playing non-league football with Bognor Regis just two years ago.