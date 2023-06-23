Championship boss says Watford-linked man has a release clause, but it’s ‘quite high’

Watford have been linked with a move for Barnsley’s Callum Styles.

Earlier this week, The Athletic revealed that Watford were in talks to sign Barnsley and Hungarian international Styles, 23, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Millwall.

The versatile wing-back featured 22 times in the Championship for Millwall, scoring once and assisting once as his side narrowly missed out on a spot in the top six.

Upon his loan move to The Den last summer, reports revealed that the Lions had an option to buy Styles from Barnsley. And now, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed that Styles’ release clause ‘is quite high’, but that his side remain interested in the player.

Speaking to South London Press, Rowett said:

“The release clause is quite high. Stylesy had a little bit of missed playing time through injury, which was no fault of his own. We didn’t feel it was the right time to try and pursue that one.

“But he is a player that we would be interested in, at the right level. He’s Barnsley’s player and what they want to do could be completely different to what one or two other clubs want to do – that’s their prerogative.”

Watford were also reported to be in talks to sign Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker Cho Gue-sung, with free agent attacker Rhys Healey having already joined up with Valerien Ismael’s side.

Styles to Watford

Styles certainly looks like the type of player that Watford should be targeting – he’s Championship experienced and young, and he’s versatile too, not to mention the fact that Ismael got the best out of him when at Barnsley together.

But whether or not Watford would be willing to activate his release clause remains to be seen. The club could have quite a bit of money to spend this summer following the sale of Joao Pedro to Brighton and the likely sale of Ismaila Sarr this summer, but how much of that money will be given back to Ismael is a different question.

The signing of Healey though is a solid start to the summer for Watford, but much more is needed for them to be competitive next time round.