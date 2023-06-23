3 Zian Flemming replacements Millwall should consider amid rumoured Burnley interest

Promotion winners Burnley are claimed to be eyeing up Flemming as they gear up for a top-flight return.

Given just how key Flemming is, the hope will be that Millwall can retain his services. If the Clarets firm up their interest though and lodge a big enough bid, the chance to cash in could prove tempting for the Lions.

With that in mind, here are three potential replacements the Championship side should consider…

Finn Azaz – Aston Villa

Azaz is ready for the Championship after a strong season on loan with promotion winners Plymouth Argyle and he could be a strong replacement if Flemming moves on. He can play as an attacking midfielder or deeper as a no.8, offering goal threat from both positions.

Azaz netted eight goals and provided 10 assists in 39 games last season and could be a feasible option for the Lions.

Sebastian Nanasi – Malmo FF

If Millwall want to go down the European route again, Malmo prodigy Nanasi is someone who they could make a big profit on in the years to come. He enjoyed a breakthrough year on loan with Kalmar FF in 2022 and has managed nine goals and four assists in 16 games for Malmo this season.

He can play through the middle as an attacker or out on the left-hand side and could be destined for a move sooner rather than later.

Andy Moran – Brighton

Last but not least is Brighton & Hove Albion prodigy Moran, who would likely be a loan signing. He plays either as a no.10 or striker and after thriving in PL2, the Irishman is ready to step up to senior football.

The 19-year-old is well-rounded and technically gifted, managing 11 goals and six assists in 23 games last season. He’d offer a similar goalscoring threat to Flemming from an attacking midfield role and could star on loan in the Championship.