3 Tommy Leigh alternatives Portsmouth should consider as Championship club joins chase

Portsmouth have been heavily linked with Accrington Stanley’s goalscoring midfielder Tommy Leigh but new reports have revealed Championship interest.

The News has said that Preston North End have joined the battle for Leigh’s signature after an impressive 2022/23 season.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Lilywhites’ rumoured interest will develop into anything serious but as a precaution, Portsmouth would be wise to weigh up some alternative options. Here, we put forward three worth considering…

Noah Chilvers – Colchester United

At 22, Chilvers looks like a player who could really progress through the leagues. The 2022/23 campaign saw his best goalscoring return to date, managing nine goals in 42 games for a struggling Colchester United side.

He can play as an attacking midfielder or a no.8 and with a year left on his contract at the club, a good offer for his services could prove too tempting for the U’s to turn down.

Lewis Wing – Wycombe Wanderers

Wing is older than the other suggestions at 28 but for that, Portsmouth would be getting a player with Championship pedigree. He could come in and have an instant impact on proceedings too, levelling up Mousinho’s options in the middle of the park.

He’s got an eye for a screamer and his return of nine goals and five assists last season shows just what he’s about.

Luke Harris – Fulham

Last but not least is a loan suggestion in the form of highly-rated Fulham prodigy Luke Harris. He’s the Cottagers’ top young talent and is destined to play top-flight football in the future but at only 18, he could benefit from a loan away.

A return of 12 goals and four assists in 17 PL2 games shows he’s already outgrown youth football and he could thrive on a temporary deal in the EFL. He mainly plays as an attacking midfielder but can play out wide or as a central midfielder too.