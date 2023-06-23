3 Tom Naylor replacements Wigan Athletic should consider as they prepare for League One

Wigan Athletic have a vacancy to fill in the heart of midfield following Tom Naylor’s departure to Chesterfield.

Wigan Athletic will be looking to bring some reinforcements into their squad over the next few weeks as they prepare for life back in League One.

Shaun Maloney will also be eager to put his own stamp on the squad as he gears up for his first full campaign at the helm. With that in mind, here is a look at three replacements he could target for Naylor…

Ryan Woods, Hull City

Hull City are open to offers for the 29-year-old this summer, as detailed in a report by HullLive. He only joined the Tigers last year but he has struggled to make an impact in East Yorkshire.

However, he would be an impressive signing in the third tier and would be ideal for Wigan. He has also played for the likes of Brentford, Stoke City, Millwall and Birmingham City in the past so is experienced.

Terry Taylor, Burton Albion (soon-to-be free agent)

The Wales youth international is out of contract at the end of the month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal meaning he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

At the age of 21, he would be an ideal long-term addition in the middle of the park for the Latics. He has been a key player for Burton since joining them from Wolves in 2021 and they will face a real battle to keep hold of him now.

Luke Amos, free agent

He will be will be weighing up his next move in the game following his exit from QPR. The Hoops have decided not to extend his stay and he has become available for nothing.

Amos, who is 26-years-old, rose up through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before joining the R’s in 2019 on an initial loan deal. They made his switch permanent shortly after and he went on to make 60 appearances for the London outfit.