3 strikers Sunderland must keep in mind amid new Ross Stewart developments

Kristjaan Speakman revealed to The Northern Echo that Sunderland man Stewart isn’t likely to be ready for the start of the season. That would leave just new youngster Luis Semedo as the only natural striker option, so more fresh faces are needed if they’re to avoid another shortage up top.

With that in mind, here are three strikers the Black Cats should be keeping an eye on…

Bissoli – Atletico Paranaense

Sunderland cast their scouting net far and wide and they have shown an interest in the South American market before. If they wish to do so again, Bissoli is one player who could appear on their radar.

His contract with Athletico Paranaense is up at the end of this year and after netting 14 goals while on loan with Avai FC, the 25-year-old could be ready for a shot outside of Brazil.

Josh Maja – Bordeaux

There would definitely be a mixed reaction to a return for Maja given the circumstances he left the club in. However, he’s going to be available for nothing this summer and he’s proven his goalscoring pedigree in France with Bordeaux.

Coming off the back of 17 goals and six assists in 40 games over the 2022/23 campaign, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Maja ends up playing Championship football next season.

Frank Magri – SC Bastia

Last but not least is 23-year-old forward Magri. He’s another player who fits the Sunderland recruitment profile as a promising player plying his trade in France and after scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 25 games for a Bastia side who failed to win promotion, a move away could prove tempting.

His deal is up next summer too, which could make a deal easier to strike.