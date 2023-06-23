3 out-of-work managers Barnsley should consider as Michael Duff heads to Swansea City

Barnsley have lost manager Michael Duff to Swansea City, with the Swans bringing him in to replace Russell Martin.

The managerial merry-go-round leaves Barnsley without a manager. The hope will be that a new boss can come in sooner rather than later too avoid hindering preparations for the new season but time will tell just how quickly the board will act.

There are some strong out-of-work coaches available for the Tykes to consider so here, we put forward three names that must come into their thinking…

Chris Wilder

Perhaps ambitious given his pedigree but after some ill-fated Championship spells with Middlesbrough and Watford, the thought of dropping to League One with an upwardly-mobile club could appeal to Yorkshireman Wilder.

He’s got promotions under his belt and his go-to three-back system would fit well with the personnel already in place. This appointment would certainly lift fans after the disappointing loss of Duff too.

Lee Bowyer

It’s a little surprising that Bowyer has been out of the game for just shy of a year. He left Birmingham City at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and while it felt like the right time for them to part ways, he’s certainly warranted another shot in the dugout.

Bowyer took Charlton Athletic to the Championship via the play-offs and could do the same again if given the chance.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Gary O’Neil

Another fairly ambitious shout given that O’Neil was a Premier League manager of the year contender for the 2022/23 campaign. However, he’s still in the early years of his managerial career and could benefit from a job a little further down the ladder as he develops as a coach.

It feels inevitable that he draws Championship interest but if Barnsley could pounce quickly, this would be a really eye-catching appointment.