3 Mason Burstow alternatives Charlton Athletic should consider amid new transfer development

Charlton Athletic are expected to be keen on a loan deal for Chelsea striker Mason Burstow, reports Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter.

Charlton Athletic could try and lure the youngster back to The Valley ahead of the new League One season.

The Addicks are being patient with their recruitment as they look to bolster their ranks under Dean Holden. Here is a look at three alternative forward targets they could look at if they can’t land Burstow…

Tyler Walker, free agent

The 26-year-old will officially become a free agent at the end of the month when his contract at Coventry City expires. The Sky Blues have decided not to extend his stay following the end of the last campaign.

Walker is a proven goal scorer at third tier level and scored 16 goals in all competitions on loan at Lincoln City four years ago. His time with Mark Robins’ side hasn’t worked out over recent years and he needs to find a new home.

Tyler Smith, free agent

Hull City have released him this summer and he will be weighing up his options. The former Sheffield United man spent the second-half of last term on loan at Oxford United in League One after he was given the green light to depart the MKM Stadium in January.

Smith may feel he has a point to prove after his exit from the Tigers and at the age of 24, he still has a lot of time ahead of him in the game.

Alfie May, Cheltenham Town

Charlton have been heavily linked with a move for the Cheltenham Town hotshot in this transfer window. Gloucestershire Live report a bid has been submitted for the 29-year-old.

He would be ideal for Holden’s side and has fired 48 goals in all competitions over the past two years.