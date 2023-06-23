3 left-backs Hull City should consider amid recent transfer claim

Hull City have a vacancy to fill at left-back following Callum Elder’s exit at the end of last season.

Hull City ‘hope’ to have a defender through the door before they fly out to Istanbul for pre-season next week, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

With that in mind, here is a look at three full-backs who the Tigers should consider this summer…

Enda Stevens, Free agent

The Republic of Ireland international, who has 25 caps under his belt, has been released by Sheffield United and will be weighing up his options. He has spent the past six years at Bramall Lane and made 202 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Stevens helped the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League twice during his time there so knows what it takes to get out of the Championship. The 32-year-old would be a shrewd addition for Hull on a free transfer and could compete with Brandon Fleming.

Jamal Lewis, Newcastle United

Lewis has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle and an exit this summer isn’t beyond the realms of possibility. He helped Norwich City go up back in 2019 and has seen his career stall over recent years.

The Tigers would be able to offer him regular game time to help him get back on track. He made played only four games for the Toon Army last term in all competitions.

Scott Malone, Free agent

If Hull weren’t able to land one of the above two players, then Malone could be worth a look at. The left-back has cut ties with Millwall and is available for nothing.

He would inject useful experience into Liam Rosenior’s ranks and likes to get up and down the left flank. The 32-year-old has played for the likes of Cardiff City, Fulham, Huddersfield Town and Derby County in the past and is a proven performer at second tier level.