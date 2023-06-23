3 Billy Sharp alternatives Rotherham United should consider amid transfer claim

Rotherham United are interested in departing Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, according to The Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath on Twitter.

Rotherham United are in the hunt for new arrivals after Matt Taylor kept them in the Championship last season.

Here is a look at three alternatives to Sharp they should consider over the next few weeks as they prepare for the new campaign…

Jordan Rhodes – Huddersfield Town

The experienced striker is expected to leave Huddersfield this summer, despite still having a year left on his contract, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon. He has been with the Terriers since 2021.

He is a proven goal scorer in the Football League and has scored 229 goals in 586 games in all competitions to date so could be a shrewd addition by Rotherham if they wanted him.

Sean Maguire – Free agent

There are plenty of options out there as free agents and Maguire should be a worth a look by the Millers. Coventry City have decided not to extend his stay following the end of the last term.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has 11 caps under his belt, spent the second-half of last season with the Sky Blues after joining them from fellow second tier outfit Preston North End and he helped Mark Robins’ side reach the play-off final.

Devante Cole – Barnsley

Barnsley could face a battle to keep hold of the former Manchester City attacker in this transfer window and he would be ideal for Rotherham if they poached him from their Yorkshire rivals. At the age of 28, he is a much younger option to Sharp and still has a lot of years left in him.

Cole fired 16 goals in all competitions for the Tykes as they finished 4th in League One. He should test himself in the league above again now.