Wigan Athletic ace could leave with QPR and Coventry City mentioned as potential suitors

Wigan Athletic defender Jack Whatmough could leave this summer with Coventry City, QPR, Preston North End and Bristol City among the clubs who have watched him, reports Mike McGrath.

Wigan Athletic will face a battle to keep hold of the centre-back following their relegation to League One and he could be thrown a Championship lifeline in this transfer window.

Whatmough, who is 26-years-old, remains under contract until June 2025 but his future at the DW Stadium is up in the air at the moment.

The Telegraph report McGrath has claimed on Twitter that Coventry, QPR, Preston and Bristol City have all ‘scouted’ him over recent times.

Wigan facing transfer battle

Losing Whatmough would be a blow for Wigan as they prepare for Shaun Maloney’s first full campaign at the helm after they slipped out of the second tier last term.

QPR are in need of defensive reinforcements following Rob Dickie’s exit to Bristol City, which in turn may mean the Robins no longer require anyone in that position.

Coventry will be looking to bounce back from their play-off final loss at Wembley to Luton Town with another push for promotion and also need a replacement for Michael Rose, who is officially leaving the Sky Blues when his contract expires in a couple of weeks.

As for Preston, they are well stocked up with options in the heart of defence and it remains to be seen what their transfer priorities are under Ryan Lowe. They have no plans to sell current option there Jordan Storey either, as per LancashireLive.

Wigan landed Whatmough back in 2021 and he helped them gain promotion in his first year in the North West. Prior to joining the Latics, he had spent his whole career to date at Portsmouth.