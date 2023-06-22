Sunderland, Birmingham City and QPR among sides eyeing released Championship defender

Stoke City confirmed earlier this summer that Fox would be leaving the club when his contract came to an end.

The 29-year-old joined back in August 2020, penning a three-year deal upon arrival. After 78 appearances in Stoke colours though, he’s heading for free agency and will be able to hunt for a new club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Now, Football League World claims the left-sided defender has interest from four Championship clubs.

They say that Sunderland, Birmingham City, QPR and Rotherham United are all keen on signing Fox this summer.

Last summer, the same outlet reported that Sunderland were alongside Reading and Swansea City in eyeing Fox, though a move failed to materialise. Then in March, they again said that the Black Cats were keen on the defender, this time along with West Brom and Coventry City.

While speculation has been rife over Fox’s fate previously, we know for sure that he’ll head for pastures new this summer after the confirmation of his release.

A new start for Fox

Fox has been a Championship regular for the vast majority of his career, playing 239 times in the division. As a versatile, out of contract, left-sided defender, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he has a good few options to pick from when selecting his new club this summer.

At 29, he’s still got a good amount of time at the top and has proven himself as a consistent, reliable performer at this level.

As for Stoke City, the release of Fox along with a host of other first-team players paves the way for them to make plenty of new signings this summer. They haven’t made any new signings just yet but the hope will be that a breakthrough will come sooner rather than later as they gear up for the new season.