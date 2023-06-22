Salford City leading Portsmouth and more in race for £150,000 midfielder

Salford City are leading the race for Colchester United’s Ossama Ashley but he also has interest from Portsmouth, Oxford United and MK Dons, as per Mike McGrath.

Ashley joined Colchester United last summer, signing after West Ham opted against renewing his deal.

The 23-year-old played 35 times for the U’s across all competitions. He mainly played as a defensive midfielder but filled in out wide or as a full-back on occasions too, also playing slightly further forward as a central midfielder at times.

He made a starting spot his own as the season progressed and now, his talents have drawn attention from elsewhere.

The Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has revealed on Twitter that he has admirers in Portsmouth, Oxford United and MK Dons. However, it is League Two rivals Salford City who leas the chase for his services, with a deal worth £150,000 mooted.

Ashley signed for two years upon arrival at Colchester United, meaning his current deal runs until next summer.

A chance to cash in

Ashley went somewhat under the radar in defensive midfield for Colchester and as he settles into senior football, he just looks to get better and better. He could definitely have an important role to play moving forward but given that he has a year left on his contract, this could be a last chance to get some good money for his services.

Losing him to a League Two rival would be a blow but given the U’s lofty ambitions for next season, they could be inclined to hold onto him to boost their chances of fighting for a return to League One.

Time will tell how the battle for his services pan out but in Portsmouth, Oxford United, MK Dons and Salford City, Ashley could have some intriguing options on the table for next season.