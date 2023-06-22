Rotherham United take interest in released Sheffield United man, says journalist

Rotherham United have taken an interest in striker Billy Sharp following his Sheffield United release, says journalist Mike McGrath.

Sharp, 37, was let go by Sheffield United at the end of last season, after an eight-season spell with his hometown team. The veteran striker racked up a total 311 total appearances for the Blades, scoring 116 goals along the way and earning promotion on three separate occasions.

Now without a club, Telegraph journalist McGrath has revealed on Twitter that Rotherham United have an ‘early interest’ in Sharp, but that there’s expected to be more interest in the striker who has twice been named in the EFL Team of the Season.

Rotherham early interest in Billy Sharp following #SUFC departure. Expected to be more competition in Championship for the competition's leading goalscorer, with time before pre-season before final decision is made #RUFC https://t.co/ZGlKb1nzxf — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) June 22, 2023

Rotherham United achieved a 19th place finish in the Championship last season, despite losing former manager Paul Warne to Derby County early on.

Matt Taylor came in and carried on Warne’s good work, with the Millers’ positive showing in the January transfer window arguably deciding their fate.

A shrewd signing…

Rotherham are making a good habit of signing Championship-experienced players. The Millers have put together a team of almost unwanted players and made a steady Championship outfit in the process, and despite Sharp being close to 40 years old now, he remains a player with tonnes of Championship quality.

He might not be the striker he once was, but he could certainly do a job for Rotherham next time round, adding plenty of Football League pedigree to a side that may be expected to struggle once again next season.

Rotherham might have to act fast if they want this deal to be done though, with widespread interest in Sharp inevitably set to crop up this summer.