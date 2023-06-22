Report puts potential timeline on Swansea City’s appointment of Barnsley boss Michael Duff

Swansea City look to have acted swiftly to find Russell Martin’s replacement. Southampton’s long-awaited appointment of the former MK Dons and Swansea City boss was confirmed last night, with Duff’s links to Swansea City having cropped up earlier in the month.

Reports earlier this week revealed that Swansea City had agreed a deal to appoint Duff, and now Football Insider are saying that the Welsh club plan to appoint Duff within the next 24 hours.

Duff leaves Barnsley after just one season at the club, during which season he guided the Tykes to the League One play-off final where they lost out to Sheffield Wednesday.

Duff to Swansea

Credit has to be given to Swansea here, not only for how fast they acted to find Martin’s replacement but also for finding a very capable and exciting young boss in Duff.

He showed last season that he’s a manager capable of defying the odds, despite his side’s defeat in the play-off final, and it’s an excellent move for him so soon into his career in the dugout.

As for Barnsley, this is a very similar situation to when they lost Valerien Ismael to West Brom. They made some poor decisions after that but they’ll have learned their lessons, so expect the Tykes to have a list of very capable and talented coaches.

Who’ll they appoint though remains a mystery, with no names yet to be mentioned alongside the Oakwell vacancy so far.

It’s certainly an attractive opening though and Barnsley should have no shortage of interest.