QPR interested in re-signing 2017 signing who is now a free agent after EFL release

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth is interested in signing a former R’s player in Paul Smyth this summer, reports West London Sport.

Smyth, 25, joined QPR from Northern Irish side Linfield in 2017. He spent four years at the club but would only feature 23 times in all competitions for the R’s, scoring twice.

The three-cap Northern Ireland international spent most of his time at QPR out on loan, playing for the likes of Accrington Stanley in two separate spells, Wycombe Wanderers under Gareth Ainsworth, and Charlton Athletic.

Smyth left the club as a free agent in 2021 and signed for Leyton Orient. In two seasons with the O’s, Smyth has made 64 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals along the way – he netted 10 goals in League Two last time round as Orient own the title.

Now though, West London Sport are saying that QPR are keen on a shock reunion with Smyth this summer, with the player out of contract at the end of the month.

Their report adds that Smyth has interest from a number of clubs, and also that Ainsworth highly regards another former QPR man in Josh Scowen, though he remains under contract at Wycombe Wanderers until next summer.

The summer ahead

Smyth was quite a well-liked name at QPR, but he just couldn’t hold down a regular spot in the side and didn’t do too much during various loan spells.

He was very young and inexperienced during his time with the R’s but he seems to have found his footing in the last two years, with his last season being the best of his career so far.

But whether or not Smyth has what it takes to give QPR an edge in the Championship next season remains to be seen. It’s not a very inpsiring link, but it’s perhaps a sign of where QPR are at in the transfer market right now.