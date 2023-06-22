Northampton Town keen on Brighton man along with League One rivals

Northampton Town want to re-sign Marc Leonard from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, reports Darren Witcoop.

Northampton Town are interested in luring the midfielder back to Sixfields as they prepare for life in League One.

Leonard, who is 21-years-old, spent last season on loan with the Cobblers and helped them gain automatic promotion from League Two.

The Sunday Mirror’s Witcoop claims they are keen to bring him back but face competition from some league rivals, including Bristol Rovers, with the Seagulls’ current preference believed to be loaning him out to the Championship to boost his development.

Northampton planning for League One life

Re-signing Leonard would be a shrewd move by Northampton as he already knows the club, all their players and how they play under Jon Brady.

Brighton’s intention to send him to the second tier seems a bit ambitious considering he was playing in the fourth tier in the last campaign. He would be guaranteed regular game time if he moved back to the Cobblers on a temporary basis, as opposed to potentially facing a real battle to get into a starting XI elsewhere in the division above.

Leonard was given the green light to join Northampton in July last year and went on to become a key player, scoring once in 48 appearances in all competitions.

He has been on the books at the AMEX Stadium since 2018, having previously played in the academies at Rangers and Hearts, and he was handed his senior debut by the Seagulls in August 2021 in a Carabao Cup clash away at Cardiff City. He has since played once more for the Premier League side and has mainly been used in their development squad as his current club weigh up what to do with him next.