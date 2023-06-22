Leicester City defender could push for exit this summer, report claims

Leicester City full-back James Justin is ‘likely’ to push for a move away this summer, as detailed in a report by talkSPORT.

Leicester City could face a battle to keep hold of the once-capped England international now the transfer window is open following their relegation from the Premier League.

Justin, who is 25-years-old, has been on the books at the King Power Stadium since 2019 when he joined the Foxes from Luton Town as a youngster.

talkSPORT claim he could now try and leave with his long-term future with Enzo Maresca’s side now up in the air.

1 of 24 Where did Birmingham City finish in the Championship table this season? 14th 15th 16th 17th

Leicester City face battle to keep stars

It is inevitable that Leicester will sell some of their key players over the next couple of months as they look to balance the books. Losing Justin would be a big blow but it will be hard for the Foxes to stand in the way of individuals who still want to play at the highest level.

He rose up through the ranks at Luton and has watched on as his former leapfrog his current side into the top flight. The right-back broke into the first-team when the Hatters were in League Two back in 2015.

Justin went on to make 114 appearances in all competitions for the Bedfordshire outfit and chipped in with six goals from defence. He was playing in League One when Leicester took a gamble on him four years ago and he adapted well to the step up to the Premier League.

The Luton-born man has since featured in 83 games for the Foxes and has found the net five years. His contract expires in June 2026 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be sticking around.