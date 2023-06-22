Leicester City and Middlesbrough eyeing up creative star, report claims

Leicester City and Middlesbrough are both interested in signing Wolves star Ryan Giles this summer, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

23-year-old ace Giles has had his fair share of loans away from Wolves and his stint with Middlesbrough over the 2022/23 campaign was perhaps his best yet. He managed 12 assists in 48 games for Boro, with his creative threat only ramping up when Michael Carrick moved him into a deeper role at left-back.

His surging runs up the left and deadly crossing ability made him a big hit at the Riverside and his talents haven’t gone unnoticed.

TEAMtalk reports that new Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca is keen to make Giles his first signing at the King Power Stadium. Recent loan club Middlesbrough are also interested in bringing him back, but it remains to be seen if they could meet the asking price.

A price tag is not mentioned but it is said that Wolves could consider cashing in on the Telford-born talent.

A perfect first signing?

It’s no surprise that Boro would jump at the chance to get Giles back. He was key for Carrick last season and replacing his creativity on the left-hand side won’t be an easy feat if they can’t reunite this summer.

As for Leicester City, Giles could be a perfect addition.

He’s vastly experienced in this division and has proven that, arguably, he’s got what it takes to play in the Premier League too. At 23, he can only develop further and he could be a valuable player as the Foxes look to return to their previous heights under Maresca.

Not only that, but as the Italian finds his perfect system with the Foxes, Giles can slot in anywhere. He’s shown he can play as a full-back or wing-back in a back four or five and even then, he can play further up as a winger too. Giles looks like a smart target, but it remains to be seen if these links come to anything more serious.