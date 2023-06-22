Latest West Brom news: Key man nearing PL move, midfielder could stay + more

West Brom’s 2023/24 Championship fixture list was released this morning, with the Baggies starting away at Blackburn Rovers.

West Brom’s first home game of the season is against Swansea City, with the Baggies playing Midlands Rivals Birmingham City at St Andrew’s in October then at The Hawthorns in February.

It promises to be another tough campaign for Carlos Corberan’s side, especially with the news of Dara O’Shea’s seemingly imminent move to Burnley.

The centre-back was one of the Baggies’ best players last time round, but Football Insider revealed yesterday that Burnley had agreed a deal to sign the 24-year-old, with a medical scheduled for today.

Another name linked with a move away from The Hawthorns this summer is Jayson Molumby. It was claimed over the weekend that Leeds United are interested in a summer swoop for O’Shea’s Republic of Ireland teammate, and Express & Star have since revealed the Baggies’ stance on a potential sale.

West Brom are widely-repotted to be in need of player sales this summer, and Express & Star say that West Brom would ideally like to keep Molumby, but that any reasonably offers for any of their players will be considered this summer.

One name who looks increasingly like to stay at West Brom this summer though is Carlos Corberan.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds United this summer, with the Whites currently managerless following their relegation from the Premier League, but Football Insider say that Leeds will not be moving for Corberan this summer.

They say that Leeds United would prefer an out of contract manager with Premier League experience.

For the Baggies then, there looks set to be some key player exits this summer with O’Shea unlikely to be the only one, but Corberan staying is certainly a boost.