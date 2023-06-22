Latest Leicester City news: Maddison frustration, Vardy future + more

Leicester City’s summer transfer plans can start to get underway, after the club recently named Enzo Maresca as their new boss.

It’s an exciting appointment, albeit one with potential risks. Maresca is mostly inexperienced as a manager but very proven and respected as a coach, arriving at Leicester City on the back of helping Manchester City to win the treble last time round.

And with no Championship experience to his name, Maresca certainly has a tough job ahead of him, though fans seem mostly confident about what the Italian can eventually bring to the club.

The first thing for Maresca to oversee is the club’s high profile player sales, namely that of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

Reports this week have revealed that Barnes is a top target for West Ham and that the Hammers are expect to make a bid for the attacker at some point this summer – when that bid might come in though remains to be seen.

Maddison meanwhile has two main suitors in Spurs and Newcastle United. This week though, reporter Jordan Blackwell revealed that there’s some mild frustration from Maddison’s end that the Foxes have slapped a hefty £60million price tag on his head.

And another name who’s now being tipped to leave is James Justin. TalkSPORT say that the 25-year-old is likely to push for an exit this summer, despite spending much of the 2022/23 season on the sidelines.

One player who doesn’t look set to leave though is Jamie Vardy. It’s been claimed that Maresca wants Vardy to stay at the club this summer and spearhead the Foxes’ promotion push from the Championship.

If Leicester can offload the likes of Barnes and Maddison in good time, and pump at least some of that money back into the transfer market, they could yet become one of the early title contenders for the 2023/24 campaign.