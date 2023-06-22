Latest Ipswich Town news: Linked duo not heading to Portman Road this summer + more

Ipswich Town look to be in store for an exciting summer transfer window, with an equally exciting 2023/24 season lying ahead.

Ipswich Town look as though they could flourish in the Championship next time round. Kieran McKenna has put together a very technical and confident side and he looks set to add some quality to his ranks this summer, with many tipping the Tractor Boys to finish in or around the top six.

But one player who doesn’t look set to join up with the club ahead of next season is Jack Taylor. The Peterborough United midfielder is a long-term target of the Tractor Boys’, but TWTD reported earlier this week that Ipswich have ended their pursuit of the Irishman.

And it seems like Ipswich have instead turned their attentions to Derby County’s Jason Knight. The 22-year-old has been a mainstay in the Rams’ XI for the past three seasons now, and Championship interest in him is growing with Ipswich and Bristol City among the sides interested.

Elsewhere, Ipswich were credited with an interest in Marvin Johnson earlier this week, who is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday as a free agent this summer, but that link has been played down.

Sone Aluko meanwhile has signed a new one-year deal with the Tractor Boys – he featured 14 times for the Tractor Boys in League One last time round.

Lastly, Ipswich’s 2023/24 Championship fixtures have been released this morning – McKenna’s side start with a trip to Sunderland before hosting Stoke City in their first home game of the season.

Ipswich look to be closing in on a few new signings then, but McKenna and his recruitment team will have to act fast if they want to get the best deals in the market.