Hull City boss Liam Rosenior says they are close to new signings as he provides recruitment update

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said that his side are ‘really, really close’ to new additions.

Hull City are looking to bolster their ranks this summer as they prepare for their manager’s first full season at the helm.

The Tigers finished 15th in the Championship table in the last campaign and are aiming for the play-offs next term.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Rosenior has provided this transfer update: “I’m really happy with the way recruitment is going. We just have to tweak, we don’t need to bring in 10, 15 players this year so I’m really looking forward to it. He’s been great to me, Acun, the Chairman. He has been really supportive.

“I literally just got off the phone with him and he said the same thing to me, he’s really excited about the season and we’re really looking forward to it.”

He added: “There will be movement. In and out. We’re really, really close. I’m really excited about the players we have spoken to. We’re getting to the last stages of it. Of course, you need to cut your cloth accordingly so for me, it’s really exciting to be able to balance the budget to make sure we have got a competitive squad.”

Hull City making plans

As Rosenior alluded to, Hull don’t need wholesale changes like 12 months ago and just need to add more quality into their ranks in certain areas.

They could do with a new goalkeeper to compete with Matt Ingram and Timothee Lo-Tutala following Karl Darlow’s return to Newcastle United and a left-back after Callum Elder’s exit. The latter has since been snapped up by Derby County in League One on a free transfer.

Bringing in a new striker to rival Oscar Estupinan up front would also be wise, as would adding one or two wingers to provide competition and depth in that department. In addition, a back-up defender for Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin and Jacob Greaves who suits Rosenior’s style is another avenue they could pursue.

The Tigers published their retained list last month and announced that Tyler Smith and Billy Chadwick were leaving along with loanees Aaron Connolly, Malcolm Ebiowei and Dimitrios Pelkas. More exits could also be on the horizon over the next couple of months and the club do have a couple of players who have slipped down the pecking order, including Ryan Woods and Tobias Figueiredo, which would in turn pave the way for reinforcements.