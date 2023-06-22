Dara O’Shea fee emerges as Burnley look to wrap up West Brom swoop

West Brom will receive £7m from Burnley for centre-back Dara O’Shea, trusted reporter John Percy has revealed on Twitter.

West Brom need to sell players to boost their finances this summer and while it will be hoped that key players can stay onboard, it’s inevitable that some will head for pastures new before the new season gets underway.

As a result, it seems Irish defender O’Shea is poised to head for Burnley. It emerged earlier this week that Burnley were hopeful of wrapping up a deal for the 24-year-old, with reports suggesting a deal could move along quite quickly.

Now, The Daily Telegraph reporter Percy has issued a new update on the situation.

Speaking on Twitter, Percy revealed that O’Shea’s medical with Burnley is now underway. The West Brom man had an £8m figure in his release clause but with the Clarets the only ones keen and the Baggies’ financial situation in mind, a £7m deal has been struck.

Medical now underway for Dara O’Shea after Burnley agree deal with #wba. Transfer fee is £7m – there was a release clause of £8m but with Burnley the only interested club, fee is regarded as a good one to stabilise finances. Sales still necessary but club in a better position https://t.co/xOR326grMY — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 22, 2023

Heading for the top-flight

West Brom’s hope would’ve been that O’Shea could return to the Premier League in their colours but as it goes, he’ll be back in the top-flight in claret and blue. The fee marks a welcome income for the Baggies though and with Caleb Taylor coming through the ranks, Carlos Corberan looks to have a ready-made replacement.

There can be no qualms about getting £7m for a player they signed for nothing, though Taylor will have some fairly big shoes to fill if he is to take O’Shea’s spot in the side.

As for O’Shea, he’ll be determined to prove he’s Premier League quality after some promising seasons in the Championship and under the management of legendary defender Vincent Kompany, a move to Burnley could do wonders for his development.