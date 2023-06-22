Chelsea defender to join Southampton this summer, reporter claims

Southampton are poised to sign Chelsea youngster Derrick Abu when his contract expires, reporter Nathan Gissing has said.

Southampton are gearing up for Championship football and with Russell Martin finally in charge at St. Mary’s, the hope will be that they can really kick on with their preparations for the new season in the coming weeks and months.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Saints so far this summer and among those read_news.php to be a target is German-born talent Abu.

Now, reporter Gissing has said on Twitter that the deal is just about done. He states that Abu is set to join Southampton this summer as he approaches the end of his contract with Chelsea. A medical will take place on July 1st after Abu opted to join the Saints despite interest from English rivals and clubs in Germany and Holland.

Exclusive: Derrick Abu is set to join Southampton on a free transfer, whose contract with Chelsea expires at the end of this month. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Abu also had interest from Germany, Holland and other English clubs, but opted for the Saints.

Medical: 1st July.

Abu leaves Chelsea having played 27 times for their U18s. He also featured for the U21s on 10 occasions.

Another shrewd swoop

Southampton have looked to sign plenty of young players from top academies in recent years and a proposed move for Abu shows they’re looking to do so once again despite their relegation.

He’s not the first right-sided defender to join from Chelsea either. The Saints signed Tino Livramento from the Stamford Bridge outfit and it will be hoped that Abu can thrive just like Livramento did in his first season at St. Mary’s.

Abu offers an option as either a full-back or wing-back, also operating as a centre-back. He makes for a versatile, promising addition to Southampton’s squad and it will be interesting to see if they bring him straight into the first-team or if he has to work his way through their highly-regarded youth ranks first.