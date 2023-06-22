Charlton Athletic expected to be keen on loan deal for Chelsea man, says journalist

Chelsea striker Mason Burstow is set to leave on loan this summer, with Charlton Athletic ‘expected to be keen’, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

The young striker should be a familiar name among Charlton Athletic fans. He spent time in the Addicks’ academy before going on to make a total of 23 appearances for the first-team, scoring six, after returning on loan following his 2022 move to Chelsea.

In the January transfer window at the start of this year, reports credited both Charlton Athletic and Oxford United with an interest in the striker, but Burstow didn’t seal a loan move that month.

Now though, Witcoop says that Burstow is set to leave Stamford Bridge on loan this summer, and that Dean Holden’s Charlton are ‘once again expected to be keen’ with other League One sides also eyeing a potential swoop.

Teenage Chelsea striker Mason Burstow one to keen an eye on this summer. Charlton failed in a loan move to re-sign Burstow in January and are once again expected to be keen as will a host of other League One clubs eyeing the highly-rated frontman set to leave on loan #cafc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 22, 2023

Burstow to Charlton

It’s a potential signing that certainly makes sense for the Addicks. Burstow is a player that knows the club and being at Chelsea, Charlton is still close for him, so it wouldn’t mean him relocating far away which could be preferable at a younger age.

And Charlton need attacking additions with the likes of Macauley Bonne having left, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi too, so a move for Burstow seems like a good idea all round.

With competition from other League One sides though, Holden will have to move fast to bring him in if he wants him about for next season, and given Burstow’s previous ties to Charlton, the Addicks look like they could have an advantage here.

More is needed though if Charlton are to put in a genuine promotion push next time round, but Burstow would be a good start.