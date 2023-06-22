Burnley plotting surprise move for standout Millwall man, report claims

Flemming, 24, joined Millwall from Fortuna Sittard last summer in a club record deal worth a reported £1.7million. And it proved to be money well spent for Gary Rowett’s side, with Flemming going on to score 15 goals whilst assisting three more in 43 league appearances for the Lions.

Now though, Football Insider are saying that Burnley are plotting a summer move for Flemming. Their report says that Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is a ‘big admirer’ of the Millwall man and that he ‘sees him as someone who could make the step up to the Premier League’.

Millwall finished the 2022/23 season in 8th place of the table, missing out on a spot in the top six by just one point.

Flemming to Burnley

Millwall didn’t pay over the odds for Flemming. But given the fact that he’s their record signing and that he shone for them in the Championship last season, expect the Lions to slap a hefty price tag on their star man.

And that’s if they’d even consider selling – he’s under contract for another two years and will be central to Millwall’s promotion push next season, so selling him now might not be the best time to sell.

Another season out of him would give Millwall a great chance of challenging for the top six again and it would also boost Flemming’s transfer value, providing he could impress again next time round.

Burnley though would be an exciting move for Flemming and if the Clarets want him, they could yet have enough money to tempt Millwall into selling.