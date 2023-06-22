Birmingham City eyeing free transfer swoop for 26-year-old attacker

Birmingham City are keen on departing Royal Antwerp ace Koji Miyoshi, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City are in the market for new additions this summer but John Eustace and co will still have to be shrewd where possible.

It means the free transfer market could be fruitful for the Blues once again as they bid to build on last season’s 17th place finish.

Now, as per a report from Birmingham Live, one free agent-to-be on the radar at St. Andrew’s is Japan international Miyoshi.

The 26-year-old is leaving Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Royal Antwerp upon the expiry of his contract this summer, freeing him to search for a new club as a free agent. He’s appeared on Birmingham City’s transfer radar as they look to bolster their options going forward.

Miyoshi can play out on either wing or as an attacking midfielder. With Antwerp, he notched 10 goals and nine assists in 92 games and was a regular starter in the early stages of last season before being struck down with an ACL injury.

A shrewd addition?

While Miyoshi’s extended spell out with an ACL injury might concern some, Birmingham Live points out that his injury record has been pretty clear up until that serious blow. Hopefully, he can come back from the blow stronger as he embarks on a new challenge after Antwerp.

As an attacker who can play out wide or through the middle, Miyoshi would make for a shrewd addition to Eustace’s ranks. He’s got strong pedigree behind him and could prove an exciting addition to the Blues’ ranks if a deal comes off.

With Jobe Bellingham joining Sunderland, Jordan Graham being released and Hannibal Mejbri’s loan ending, Miyoshi hopefully won’t be the only addition to City’s attacking midfield/winger ranks.