Barrow to beat Tranmere Rovers and Colchester United to signing of midfielder

Barrow are poised to beat Tranmere Rovers and Colchester United to the signing of Dean Campbell from Aberdeen, as reported by the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 22.06.23, 10.19).

Barrow are set to see off competition from their League Two rivals to land the midfielder as they prepare for the new season.

Campbell, who is 22-years-old, sees his contract at Aberdeen officially expire at the end of the month and he has been weighing up his next move in the game.

The Daily Record claim he has received ‘several’ offers from teams in both England and Scotland, including from Tranmere and Colchester, but he has his heart set on the Bluebirds now.

Barrow to land promotion winner

Luring Campbell to Cumbria would be an impressive coup by Barrow. He will give Pete Wild more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

The Scotsman is a decent age, has the potential to grow and develop in the future and already has experience of playing in the fourth tier. He spent the past campaign on loan at Stevenage and was part of Steve Evans’ side who won promotion to League One.

Campbell was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis by Aberdeen when Boro came calling to get some experience under his belt. He went on to make 20 appearances for the Hertfordshire club in all competitions and scored a single goal away at Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

The former Scotland youth international has been the books at Pittodrie for his whole career to date and has played 75 times for the Dons to date. He has also been loaned out to Kilmarnock in the past.

Campbell is now preparing for a new chapter and it appears Barrow will beat Tranmere and Colchester to get him.