AFC Wimbledon set to snap up five-goal ace from League Two rivals

AFC Wimbledon are set to sign Crawley Town winger James Tilley on a permanent basis, according to the South London Press.

AFC Wimbledon have made a bright start to their summer recruitment but if they want to improve on a poor 2022/23 campaign, the Dons know they can’t afford to slow down just yet.

So far, Jake Reeves, Omar Bugiel and Josh Neufville have joined, all signing on free transfers.

Now though, it has been claimed that the Dons are set to swoop on one of their divisional rivals for signing number four. The South London Press reports that former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Tilley is set to join the club on a permanent basis from fellow League Two side Crawley Town.

He still has a year left on his contract with the Red Devils, so the Dons will have had to pay a fee for his services.

Tilley managed five goals and an assist in 38 games last season, playing on either the left or right-wing.

More to come from Tilley?

There have been bright moments for Tilley in his career. He can be a real threat cutting in from the right wing and onto his left foot but the challenge for Jackson will be getting the best out of him on a regular basis.

The 25-year-old has good pedigree behind him after coming through Brighton’s youth ranks and he played three times for their first-team, netting once. He’s proved himself as a reliable League Two performer but if he’s on his game, he could yet take himself to a higher level.

The Dons will be hoping he can reach that next level at Plough Lane as they bid to push back up the League Two table. Should the deal come off, he’ll become the fourth addition to Jackson’s ranks.