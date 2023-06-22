A tricky start for the Swans: Predicting the outcome of Swansea City’s first 5 Championship games

Swansea City have just lost Russell Martin to Southampton, but it looks like the Swans have a viable replacement lined up in Barnsley’s Michael Duff.

Swansea City have made a good habit of hiring good coaches over the years. Duff looks set to be the next man to arrive at the Swansea.com Stadium but with Martin going and several key players looking set to do the same, Duff could have the hardest task of any Swansea boss yet.

Still, there’s enough time for the Swans to back Duff in the transfer market and give themselves a chance of being competitive in the Championship next season.

And after the 2023/24 Championship fixtures were released this morning, we’ve predicted the outcome of Swansea City’s opening five games…

Birmingham City (H)

Not the worst start in the world for Swansea. Birmingham finished well below the Swans last season but are making some effort in the transfer market this summer.

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Birmingham City

West Brom (A)

A tricky first away day for Swansea. West Brom though are in a bit of turmoil right now and they could yet struggle to perform in the transfer market this summer.

Score prediction: West Brom 0-0 Swansea City

Coventry City (H)

Perhaps the Swans’ toughest game of the season so far. Coventry will want to make amends for their play-off final heartbreak last time round, and if they sell Viktor Gyokeres then they’ll have money to spend this summer.

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Coventry City

Preston North End (A)

Preston and Swansea were pretty evenly-matched in the final Championship table of last season. Both teams could once again by vying for a mid-table finish next time round.

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Swansea City

Bristol City (H)

Another tough home game for the Swans. Bristol City are making waves in the transfer window so far and could be firm contenders for a spot in the top six next time round.

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-3 Bristol City

It looks like 2023/24 could be tough for the Swans. Losing Martin is a blow and whilst Duff looks like a very decent appointment, he’ll need a season to adjust to the Championship and to put together a decent squad.