9 points? Predicting the outcome of Leicester City’s first 5 Championship games

For Leicester City, a potentially exciting new chapter lies ahead, with the club having named ex-Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca as their new boss.

Maresca brings with him a wealth of experience to the club. He’s just won the treble with Manchester City and now he’ll look to guide Leicester City out of the Championship at the first time of asking.

It’s certainly going to be a tall order, but the Foxes have managed to name their new manager fairly early into the summer and so the club can now crack on with transfer business and prepare their squad for the Championship.

And after the 2023/24 Championship fixtures were released this morning, we’ve predicted the outcome of Leicester City’s opening five games…

Coventry City (H)

Last season’s Championship play-off finalists will be out for blood next season. But if they lose star striker Viktor Gyokeres then it could be tricky for them.

Score prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Coventry City

Huddersfield Town (A)

Neil Warnock’s side should be within the mid-to-bottom half pack next season. Few are expecting anything much from the Terriers, but they’ll be stubborn nonetheless.

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City

Cardiff City (H)

Perhaps an easier home game than what Coventry City will be. Cardiff have a lot of work to do this summer after narrowly avoiding relegation last time round.

Score prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Cardiff City

Rotherham United (A)

Another tricky trip into Yorkshire for the Foxes. Rotherham though are another side who look set to lose their star man – Chiedozie Ogbene who’s leaving on a free transfer – so this could be a fruitful away day for Leicester.

Score prediction: Rotherham United 0-1 Leicester City

Hull City (H)

Hull City earned plaudits last time round. They play nice football under Liam Rosenior and can give any team in the division a hard time.

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Leicester City