9 points? Predicting the outcome of Barnsley’s first 5 League One games

Barnsley are gearing up for the new season but amid Swansea City’s interest in Michael Duff, there’s a hint of uncertainty at Oakwell.

Barnsley fell short of promotion at the death last season, losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final. The hope will be that next time around, they can go one further and return to the Championship but a lot leans on how the next weeks pan out.

If Duff leaves, getting his replacement right will be crucial and then, the full attention can turn to recruitment.

And after the 2023/24 League One fixtures were released this morning, we’ve predicted the outcome of Barnsley’s opening five games…

Port Vale (H)

At home to Port Vale, Barnsley should be confident of getting their campaign off to a winning start. The Valiants will be hoping to take strides forward but at Oakwell, they could be sent back to Vale Park with nothing.

Score prediction: Barnsley 2-0 Port Vale

Bristol Rovers (A)

This is another winnable game for the Tykes. Bristol Rovers should push up the table in the 2023/24 campaign but if Barnsley want to fight for automatic promotion, these are the games they should be winning, even away from home.

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-3 Barnsley

Peterborough United (H)

An early clash between Barnsley and Posh will be a good indicator of just where these two clubs stand. The visitors are set to undergo a bit of a rebuild this summer and for that reason, they might not be right in the promotion fight.

That will likely make Barnsley favourites, but Posh could hold them to a point still.

Score prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Peterborough United

Oxford United (H)

After a dismal time of things last season, expect Oxford to be back around the play-off picture in the new season.

This should be an intriguing clash and the points could end up being shared.

Score prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Oxford United

Wigan Athletic (A)

Wigan Athletic are a really tough one to call at the moment. When they’re in League One, they’re always in and around the fight for automatic promotion. However, their financial situation could hamper their chances of doing that this time.

They should still be a tough test for the Tykes though, so this could end level again.

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-2 Barnsley

It’s hard to call just how Barnsley will fare in the early stages of the season. Duff looks likely to leave but it remains to be seen just who will replace him if he does move on. The Tykes should still fare well in the 2023/24 campaign though and an unbeaten start with nine points from five games marks a decent start to the season.