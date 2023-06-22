8 points? Predicting the outcome of West Brom’s first 5 Championship games

It’s been a testing summer so far for West Brom, but with Carlos Corberan at the helm, West Brom fans will still fancy their chances next season.

There’s been some movement in the backrooms at The Hawthorns so far this summer, with Ron Gourlay’s exit prompting a reshuffle at the club.

But it could prove to be a positive turn of events for the Baggies who’ll be looking to build on their 9th place finish last season, with Corberan coming in for Steve Bruce and changing the club’s fortunes.

And after the 2023/24 Championship fixtures were released this morning, we’ve predicted the outcome of West Brom’s opening five league games…

Blackburn Rovers (A)

A very difficult opener for the Baggies. Blackburn are making strides in the transfer market and started the last season strongly too.

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 West Brom

Swansea City (H)

Swansea look like they could struggle next season. They look set to lose some key players and aren’t known for being very active in the transfer market either.

Score prediction: West Brom 2-0 Swansea City

Leeds United (A)

A return to Elland Road for Corberan. The Spaniard will know a lot of the current Leeds players and he’ll look to exploit their weaknesses.

Score prediction: Leeds United 1-1 West Brom

Middlesbrough (H)

Another tricky game in quick succession for West Brom. Boro should be right up there next season, but they look as though they could lose star striker Chuba Akpom before this game rolls around.

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Middlesbrough

Huddersfield Town (H)

Another one of Corberan’s former sides, though this one should be more straightforward than a trip to Elland Road.

Score prediction: West Brom 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Every game is going to be a tricky one for West Brom next season. And there’s of course work to do in the transfer market, but the club still has the whole of July to make new signings and ready themselves for the 2023/24 campaign, so Baggies fans should stay optimistic this summer.